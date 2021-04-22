Trust Co. of Vermont Has $116,000 Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,264 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,036,000 after buying an additional 17,935,102 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,158 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $37,343,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,443,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,905,000 after purchasing an additional 957,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $27,737,000. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GSK opened at $38.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average is $36.55.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.628 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

