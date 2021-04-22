Truist Securities Raises ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $84.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens raised their price objective on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcBest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $70.58 on Wednesday. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $76.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.11 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In other news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 69.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 29,805 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ArcBest by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ArcBest by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 112,288 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in ArcBest by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

