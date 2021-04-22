Truist Securities Cuts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $600.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective reduced by Truist Securities from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NFLX. Macquarie cut their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Sunday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $583.29.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $508.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a 52-week low of $393.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,544,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Netflix by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Netflix by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $106,846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

