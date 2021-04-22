Truist Financial Corp Sells 5,354 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,103 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EGRX. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 791,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,865,000 after acquiring an additional 155,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 226.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 115,747 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 264,397 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after purchasing an additional 109,473 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $2,018,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,103 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 37,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average of $46.23. The stock has a market cap of $578.24 million, a PE ratio of 125.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.60. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $56.16.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $2.38. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.08 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

