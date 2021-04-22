Truist Financial Corp Has $581,000 Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,078 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 52,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 20,370 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,986.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNDM. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $94.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.02. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.39 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.44 and a beta of 0.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $168.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.13 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.