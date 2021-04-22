Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 99.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICF stock opened at $61.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.38. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

