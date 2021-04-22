Truist Financial Corp Grows Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in GMS were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GMS by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,724,000 after buying an additional 283,837 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 632,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after buying an additional 263,894 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in GMS during the 4th quarter valued at $2,783,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GMS by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 73,044 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 144,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.82 per share, with a total value of $5,331,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,231.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 321,010 shares of company stock worth $12,690,962. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $44.27 on Thursday. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $45.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average is $32.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.05 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.42 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The Geographic Divisions segment comprises the Central, Midwest, Northeast, Southern, Southeast, Western, and Canada.

