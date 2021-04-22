Truist Financial Corp Buys 3,961 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,222 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

