Truist Financial Corp Buys 2,288 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ExlService were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService stock opened at $95.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.67.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.20.

In other ExlService news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $77,108.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,406.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $221,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,545.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,312,562. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.