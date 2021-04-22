Truist Financial Corp Acquires 3,029 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Universal were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UVV. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal during the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 834,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,543,000 after buying an additional 192,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Universal by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,572,000 after buying an additional 160,901 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Universal by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 509,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,780,000 after buying an additional 130,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Universal by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,101,000 after buying an additional 77,076 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $129,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVV opened at $57.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.69. Universal Co. has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $59.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.72.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $672.93 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 4.87%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

