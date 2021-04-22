Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,385 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,178,000 after purchasing an additional 631,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,266,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,786,000 after buying an additional 46,506 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $56.77 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average is $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 240,774 shares of company stock valued at $12,259,194. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

