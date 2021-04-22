Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%.
TBK traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,686. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $97.49.
In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,724,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch acquired 9,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $245,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.
Triumph Bancorp Company Profile
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.
