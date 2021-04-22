Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,603 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Triple-S Management were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Triple-S Management by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triple-S Management in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Triple-S Management by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 50,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

GTS stock opened at $26.17 on Thursday. Triple-S Management Co. has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $969.76 million during the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 1.53%. On average, analysts expect that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

