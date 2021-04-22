Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Major Shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,000 Shares

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $191,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $196,290.00.

On Friday, March 26th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $131,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $578,080.00.

On Monday, March 8th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $206,460.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $338,750.00.

On Monday, March 1st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $338,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $324,200.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $450,940.00.

On Friday, February 19th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $432,320.00.

TSE traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.60. The company had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,549. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.21. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 1.73. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 86.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 102.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the third quarter worth about $428,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price objective on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

