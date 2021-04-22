Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE TRN traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.84. 25,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,214. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -543.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Melendy E. Lovett sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $25,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,692.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Adams sold 15,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $473,225.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,529.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,577 shares of company stock worth $927,801. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

