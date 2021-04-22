Tributary Capital Management LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tenable by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TENB. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.21.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $88,886.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,724.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 131,483 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $5,914,105.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,272,766.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 396,148 shares of company stock valued at $18,284,415 in the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TENB opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.36. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.09 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The business had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

