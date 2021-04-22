Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 20 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,378,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $811.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $123.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.35 and a 12 month high of $827.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $753.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $706.24.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BLK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,743 shares of company stock valued at $31,379,157. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

