Tributary Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 23,082 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.54. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $498,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,933.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $58,690.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,402.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,307 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

