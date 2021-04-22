Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Chubb by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Chubb by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Chubb by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

CB opened at $165.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.98. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The firm has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,289,841.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

