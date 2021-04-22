Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,441,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,778,000 after acquiring an additional 847,276 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,938,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ball by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,025,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after acquiring an additional 560,783 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.69.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BLL opened at $92.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.14.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. Ball’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.