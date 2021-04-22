Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

NYSE TPH traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.96. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $264,828.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

