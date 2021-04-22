Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $71.79

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.79 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 77.69 ($1.02). Transense Technologies shares last traded at GBX 74.50 ($0.97), with a volume of 21,992 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The company has a market cap of £12.56 million and a PE ratio of -9.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 72.16.

In related news, insider Rodney J. Westhead purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £13,000 ($16,984.58).

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAW and Translogik. The company offers inspection gauges for car and commercial truck, and bus tyres; and tread depth, tyre pressure, radio frequency identification, and tyre pressure monitoring system data collection tool; radio frequency identification tags, patches, and passenger car audit system products, as well as various types of probes.

