Traders Purchase Large Volume of Travel + Leisure Call Options (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 549 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 976% compared to the typical volume of 51 call options.

TNL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $1,514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $135,196.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,591 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,499 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,927,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,747,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,092,000. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,335,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,733,000.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $62.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.56. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $65.54.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

