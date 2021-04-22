Traders Purchase High Volume of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Put Options (NASDAQ:VSPR)

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,466 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,847% compared to the average volume of 178 put options.

VSPR has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark started coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company.

NASDAQ VSPR opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.68.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

