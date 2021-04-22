Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 6,131 Shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra Technology comprises about 1.1% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned about 0.92% of ProShares Ultra Technology worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 261.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Technology stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.75. The company had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,291. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 52-week low of $29.97 and a 52-week high of $88.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.31 and a 200 day moving average of $71.16.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

