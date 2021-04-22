Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 1,898 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $8,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,011,000 after acquiring an additional 95,880 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,759,000 after buying an additional 29,292 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 116,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,250,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,771,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX stock traded down $5.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $430.00. The company had a trading volume of 32,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,662. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $420.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.77. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $220.57 and a 12 month high of $449.76.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

