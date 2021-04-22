Toth Financial Advisory Corp Reduces Holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,038 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra QQQ accounts for 2.7% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $16,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 270.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 132,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,216,000 after purchasing an additional 96,529 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,628,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLD traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.67. The company had a trading volume of 16,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,838. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.00. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12-month low of $52.98 and a 12-month high of $134.61.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

