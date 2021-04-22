Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $3.87 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $80.45. The stock had a trading volume of 30,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,719. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $87.34. The company has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,010.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.09.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

