Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 10,322 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.60. The company had a trading volume of 55,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,876,603. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 62,943 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $4,793,109.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,109.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 480,469 shares of company stock worth $35,954,512. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

