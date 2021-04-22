Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$100.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Toromont Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$101.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

TSE:TIH traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$99.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,278. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$93.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$61.09 and a one year high of C$100.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$992.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$984.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 4.3200004 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

In related news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 4,300 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.14, for a total value of C$400,519.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$624,064.80. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,700 shares of company stock worth $717,485.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

