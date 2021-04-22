Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Danske raised shares of Topdanmark A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Topdanmark A/S currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of TPDKY stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. Topdanmark A/S has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $4.95.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. It offers non-life insurance products, motor insurance policies, risk management advice, and home and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

