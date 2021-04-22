Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Major Shareholder Sells $130,350.00 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $130,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 19th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $251,900.00.
- On Friday, April 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $475,600.00.
Shares of Thryv stock opened at $26.22 on Thursday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24.
Several research firms recently issued reports on THRY. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRY. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter worth $3,110,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter worth about $1,469,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter worth about $1,350,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000.
Thryv Company Profile
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.
Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.