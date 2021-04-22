Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Major Shareholder Sells $130,350.00 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $130,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thryv alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $251,900.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $475,600.00.

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $26.22 on Thursday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $3.05. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. Thryv’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THRY. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRY. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter worth $3,110,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter worth about $1,469,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter worth about $1,350,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.