TheStreet Downgrades Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) to D+

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Yiren Digital stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. Yiren Digital has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $352.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $177.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Yiren Digital during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yiren Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Yiren Digital by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 859,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 29,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Yiren Digital by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 36,301 shares during the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company provides loan facilitation services; post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services; and automated investing tool for investors to invest in loans through its marketplace, and self-directed investing tool that enables investors to select lending opportunities to approved borrowers that are posted on its marketplace.

