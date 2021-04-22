Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Raised to $540.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $480.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $460.31 and a 200 day moving average of $474.64. The firm has a market cap of $188.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

