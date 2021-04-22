Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $5.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $485.92. 10,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.64. The firm has a market cap of $190.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

