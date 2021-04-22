The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $163.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TRV. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.25.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $157.38 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $85.10 and a 52 week high of $161.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,506,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,825,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 193.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

