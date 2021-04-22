The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TTD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $781.57.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $707.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 242.22, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $226.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $698.77 and a 200 day moving average of $762.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The business had revenue of $319.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.25 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total transaction of $43,447,617.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,746,620.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,697,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,487 shares of company stock worth $226,845,444 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,646,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.