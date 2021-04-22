The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on TTD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $781.57.
Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $707.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 242.22, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $226.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $698.77 and a 200 day moving average of $762.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total transaction of $43,447,617.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,746,620.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,697,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,487 shares of company stock worth $226,845,444 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,646,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
