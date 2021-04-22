The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP James Y. Kerr II Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SO stock opened at $65.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.40. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

