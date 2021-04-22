The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

The Southern has increased its dividend payment by 10.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years.

Shares of SO stock opened at $65.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average of $60.40. The Southern has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $66.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

