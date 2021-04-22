The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $271.81 and last traded at $271.81, with a volume of 3714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $270.96.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.59.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

