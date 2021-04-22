The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

The Sherwin-Williams has increased its dividend payment by 57.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 42 consecutive years.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $270.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $164.86 and a 1 year high of $271.58. The firm has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.49.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.59.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

