The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.05.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $175.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.67. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $93.27 and a 12-month high of $184.33. The firm has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,730,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

