The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $210.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PNC. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.05.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC stock opened at $175.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $93.27 and a 1-year high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,416,000 after acquiring an additional 57,751 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,057.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 36,358 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.