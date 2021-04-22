The Mosaic Company Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Mosaic in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Scotiabank also issued estimates for The Mosaic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MOS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

NYSE:MOS opened at $33.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Mosaic has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 44.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 281,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 86,783 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the third quarter worth about $992,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the third quarter worth about $548,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 12.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the third quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

