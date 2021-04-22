The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock Rating Upgraded by CL King

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) was upgraded by equities researchers at CL King from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MIDD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The Middleby from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of The Middleby in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.44.

Get The Middleby alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $181.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.08. The Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Middleby will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.