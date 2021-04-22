The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $345.38 Million

Analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to post $345.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $312.70 million and the highest is $370.00 million. The Manitowoc posted sales of $329.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $430.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.82 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

MTW opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.77 million, a PE ratio of -63.15, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

