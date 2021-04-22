The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) PT Raised to $58.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.38% from the company’s previous close.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.83. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $27.57 and a 52 week high of $47.32. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $96,196,000. AREX Capital Management LP grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 826.8% during the 4th quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 1,251,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,119 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,867,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,351,000 after acquiring an additional 864,638 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 304.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,091,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,478,000 after acquiring an additional 821,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,484,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,157,000 after acquiring an additional 669,591 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.