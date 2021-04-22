The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,730 shares of company stock worth $3,607,811 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $37.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

KR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.