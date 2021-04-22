The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Howard Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

NYSE HHC opened at $104.44 on Tuesday. The Howard Hughes has a 52 week low of $41.64 and a 52 week high of $107.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.27.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Allen J. Model purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.17 per share, for a total transaction of $417,831.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,297.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in The Howard Hughes by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Howard Hughes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its position in The Howard Hughes by 0.9% in the first quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 41,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Howard Hughes by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

