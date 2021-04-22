The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,632 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $27,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

NYSE HD opened at $325.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.43. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.14 and a 52 week high of $328.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market cap of $350.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

